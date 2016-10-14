Scan-D says sales should increase at Scan Living

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Scan-D Corp (詩肯), which manufactures and sells teak furniture under the Scanteak brand, yesterday said that it is cautiously optimistic about its sales outlook for this quarter, backed by its continuous outlet expansion of sub-brand Scan Living.

Launched in 2012, Scan Living features leather sofa collections and Scandinavian-style furniture.

The number of outlets increased from nine in 2014 to 21 last month, company data showed.

“The increasing number of stores helps increase our brand recognition,” Tommy Ho (何山壯), a senior manager in Scan-D’s financial department, told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The company also expects to have better bargaining power than its Chinese peers when buying raw materials through larger-scale orders, Ho said.

Scan-D sales climbed 10 percent year-on-year to NT$135 million (US$4.25 million) last month, with accumulative sales rising 0.25 percent to NT$1.17 billion in the first nine months of the year, data showed.

Scan Living revenue made up 12.33 percent of Scan-D’s overall sales in the first three quarters this year, compared with 7 percent last year, and the number is expected to increase along with rising same-store sales, the company said.

Scan Living same-store sales were NT$900,000 last month, compared with NT$700,000 in the first half, company data showed.

“Same-store sales are expected to hit more than NT$1 million per month by the end of this year,” Ho said. “We are optimistic about sales in the final three months of the year, especially in December, which is the peak season for furniture retailers.”

Scan-D shares dropped 0.1 percent to close at NT$47.8 in Taipei trading, outperforming the TAIEX, which declined 0.36 percent.