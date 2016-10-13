TransAsia focusing on business market to rebuild

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空) yesterday announced plans to expand its reach in the business market serving enterprises and government agencies as it seeks to rebuild its reputation in air safety standards.

The number of enterprise accounts it serve has expanded markedly from about 300 to more than 700 as of the end of last month, the airline said.

In the first nine months of this year, the number of business travel tickets it sold rose seven-fold from a year ago, it added.

“With the number of inbound Chinese tourists falling dramatically, we must go on the attack and seek growth from other niches,” TransAsia vice chief operating officer Lin Lei (林磊) told a press conference in Taipei.

“We have established enterprise accounts with Taiwan’s leading financial holding and technology companies as well as chain store operators that need to provide travel arrangements to and from China for their employees,” Lin said.

As part of its restructuring plan, the company has held more than 50 briefings in Taiwan and China to begin the long process of restoring clients’ confidence in its air safety standards, Lin said.

The company’s enterprise offerings are priced very competitively, extending savings of more than NT$1,000 for some routes, Lin said, adding that many of its enterprise clients have long-term relationships with units of the SIGMU Group, the parent company of TranAsia.

However, breaking into the market for government travel would be difficult, as rival China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) has a big advantage given its status as a 40 percent-held state company.

TransAsia shares yesterday dipped 0.32 percent to close at NT$6.18 in Taipei trading.