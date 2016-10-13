Self-help group to file class-action suit against XPEC

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

XPEC Entertainment Inc’s (樂陞科技) self-help group is to file a class-action lawsuit against CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行) and CTBC Securities Co (中國信託證券) over the game developer’s failed share sale, members of the group said.

The decision was made yesterday after the group’s second round of negotiations with CTBC Bank and CTBC Securities, mediated by the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center (SFIPC), collapsed after CTBC refused to bear financial responsibility over the botched deal.

CTBC Bank served as the depository bank for Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co’s (百尺竿頭) NT$4.68 billion (US$148 million) offer to acquire a 25.17 percent stake in XPEC, while CTBC Securities was its financial consultant.

The group has asked the center to file a class-action suit against the bank and the brokerage to see damages and compensation, a group member surnamed Liu (劉) told the Taipei Times.

“CTBC [bank and securities] should fulfill Bai Chi’s NT$4.68 billion payment to investors because they failed to oversee the deal properly,” Liu said.

SFIPC vice president Michael Chao (趙順生) said the center would abide by a resolution passed by the legislature’s Finance Committee on Sept. 29 to file a class-action lawsuit against CTBC.

“Given that the group decided not to seek a third round of negotiation with CTBC, we will start to prepare a class-action lawsuit,” Chao said by telephone.

A legal expert said it would be difficult for the center to establish a solid legal claim against CTBC, because there is no direct relationship between CTBC and investors who sold their stake to Bai Chi.

“Bai Chi and the investors have a contract relationship, but there is not one between CTBC and the investors,” the expert, who declined to be named, said by telephone.

The group is also planning to hold a demonstration against the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Investment Commission for approving Bai Chi’s tender offer.

Several members of the group said they bought stakes in XPEC after the Investment Commission gave the green light to the deal on July 22, a month before Bai Chi dropped the transaction.

“The Investment Commission’s approval was the reason I had faith in this transaction. It should shoulder responsibility for not examining Bai Chi,” a member surnamed Yu (游) said.

XPEC shares yesterday dropped by the 10 percent daily limit to NT$17.55 on the Taipei Exchange.