Deutsche Bank targeting US rivals’ share: Warren

Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank AG is poised to win back market share it lost to US rivals as the German lender completes internal restructuring plans, said Alasdair Warren, the head of its corporate and investment bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“The American banks have taken share from us,” Warren said in an interview broadcast by Bloomberg TV on Monday.

“Through the latter part of last year and the early part of this we were frankly quite distracted by a bunch of internal related issues,” he added.

However, Warren said that he is confident that Deutsche Bank can gain back some lost ground from the US firms.

“Over the course of the last six months we’ve seen that flatten. I think we’re going to see it pick up again. A lot of international and European clients want to continue to work with us,” he said.

Deutsche Bank is ranked No. 9 for advising on merger-and-acqusition deals in Europe this year, working on 43 deals valued at about US$101 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

At the same point last year, the German lender was ranked at No. 7, and finished the year in sixth position.

Deutsche Bank chief executive officer John Cryan has said the lender might fail to be profitable this year after posting its first annual loss since 2008 last year.

With plans to eliminate thousands of jobs and cut risky assets, he has called last year a peak restructuring year.

Deutsche Bank is also currently negotiating a multibillion-dollar settlement with the US Department of Justice to resolve a years-long investigation into its mortgage-bond dealings.

Since UK voters opted to leave the EU in a referendum vote in June, there has been a drop in UK companies seeking acquisitions abroad and doing deals with each other, Warren said.

However, overall deal volumes have picked up since the decision after a slow start to the year — and inbound activity into the UK is booming, he said.

“Whilst they’ve been down quite significantly in the first half of the year, pre the Brexit vote, actually we’ve seen quite a pickup in activity post that,” Warren said. “We’ve seen some very specific trends develop.”

Warren joined Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank last year from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where he was cohead of the financial sponsors group.

The bank advised Anheuser-Busch InBev NV on its US$103 billion takeover of SABMiller PLC, which was given the go-ahead by shareholders of the London-based brewer on Sept. 28.