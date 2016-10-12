Local suppliers’ revenues soar on back of iPhone 7

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Whether sales of Apple Inc’s iPhone 7 models improve on those of previous versions remains to be seen, but it has already benefited two local assemblers, their improved revenues for last month show.

Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday both reported steep monthly revenue increases for last month, on the back of iPhone 7 sales.

Pegatron’s revenues jumped to NT$151.03 billion (US$4.78 billion) last month, a monthly gain of 82.83 percent, its highest figure for 10 months.

That brought Pegatron’s quarterly revenues to a better-than-expected NT$316.05 billion, a 2.1 percent year-on-year increase and a 40.68 percent quarterly surge.

“The quarterly result exceeded the company’s expectations, and was mainly due to stronger-than-expected demand for communications products,” a Pegatron investors relations official said by telephone.

Pegatron’s communication segment includes the smartphone assembly business.

Consumer electronics goods, especially game consoles, also lent support to last quarter’s sales performance, the official said.

She said the demand for motherboards and desktops surpassed Pegatron’s predictions, with shipments growing by between 6 percent and 7 percent last quarter, contrasting with last quarter’s declines of between 10 percent and 15 percent.

Pegatron said it foresees revenues will continue to increase this quarter during the peak season for communications products and consumer electronics goods, such as notebooks and game consoles.

The company’s accumulative revenue totaled NT$797.57 billion in the first nine months of this year, a 0.46 percent fall from last year’s NT$801.28 billion.

Hon Hai’s revenues climbed 49.78 percent month-on-month to NT$468.36 billion last month, its best results over the same period in the company’s history, according to the firm’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“Revenue growth last month was supported by robust demand for consumer electronics products,” Hon Hai said.

The iPhone assembling business is part of Hon Hai’s consumer electronics segment.

Hon Hai said that while demand for consumer electronics goods was strong last month, orders for computing and communication products were flat from last month.

Last month’s sales figures helped Hon Hai’s quarterly revenues to reach a record high of NT$1.07 trillion in the quarter ending Sept. 30, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.32 percent and a quarterly rise of 16.46 percent, the filing showed.