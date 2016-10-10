Agencies

CHINA

Beijing pans EU steel duties

Beijing has accused the EU of hurting competition by imposing anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel, ratcheting up growing global tensions over a flood of low-cost Chinese exports. The EU duties announced on Friday are the latest in a series of measures taken by Europe, the US and other trading partners in response to what they say are improperly low prices for Chinese steel. A Ministry of Commerce statement issued on Saturday said Chinese steel exports could not affect prices because they account for just 5 percent of the European market.

DUBAI

Car plates sold for US$9m

Indian businessman Balwinder Sahani paid 33 million dirhams (US$9 million) for a Dubai license plate for one of his Rolls Royces. Plate “D5” was sold at a government auction on Saturday, according to local media reports. Sahani, who owns a property management company, also purchased another plate for 1 million dirhams. He bought the number “O9” last year at an auction for 25 million dirhams, Sahani told Gulf News. Eighty number plates went under the hammer at Saturday’s auction. Bids for the “D5” plate started at 20 million dirhams and the proceeds of the sale are to go to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

AUTO PARTS

Takata weighs options

Takata Corp, whose defective air bag inflators triggered the biggest recall in auto industry history, hired law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP to help it weigh options that could include bankruptcy or a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Japanese manufacturer might choose to seek court protection just for its US unit, said one of the people. No final decisions have been made and Tokyo-based Takata continues to seek buyers, the people said. The company is evaluating at least five bids as it confronts the potentially massive cost of recalling 100 million faulty air bag inflators worldwide and lawsuits tied to at least 16 deaths and numerous injuries.

EGYPT

Aid package to come soon

The country might soon receive the first tranche of a crucial US$12 billion aid package, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday. Officials in Cairo reached an agreement in principle with the IMF in August for the aid package, but it was conditioned on a series of reforms and remains subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board. On Friday, the IMF’s Middle East head Masood Ahmed said the IMF’s approval could come “by the end of this month” or in early December, adding that about US$6 billion in additional support was expected from other donors. The first tranche of IMF lending will amount to US$2.5 billion, he said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Roche touts new cancer drug

Lung cancer patients who took Roche Holding AG’s new medicine Tecentriq lived about four months longer than those on chemotherapy in a study that would help position the drug to compete in the increasingly crowded field of immunotherapy. People who got Tecentriq lived an average of just under 14 months, compared with about 10 months for those on docetaxel chemotherapy, the Swiss drugmaker said on Sunday at a meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology in Copenhagen. Tecentriq would compete with recently approved treatments from Merck & Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.