CHIPMAKERS

Taiwan top exporter to China

Taiwan remained the largest exporter of IC products to China in the first seven months of this year, holding a 37 percent share of the market, followed by South Korea, which had a 24.8 percent share, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. However, South Korea retained the top spot in terms of flat-panel exports to China during the same period, with a 43 percent share, while Taiwan trailed as the second-biggest supplier, with a 31.9 percent share, the ministry said.

TRANSPORTATION

WeMo launches rental trial

Local start-up WeMo Corp (威摩科技) started a trial electric scooter rental service in Taipei on Friday, allowing users to search for nearby available scooters through a specially designed smartphone app. Through cooperation with the city government, the app lets users start and stop an electric scooter at a legal parking space at the end of the rental. The service charges a basic fee of NT$25 (US$0.79) for the first 10 minutes and NT$2.50 for each additional minute, WeMo said.

TELECOMS

CHT income beats forecast

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) on Friday reported that its financial results for the first nine months of this year beat earlier estimates. The nation’s largest telecom said its net income was NT$32.33 billion from January to last month, or earnings per share of NT$4.17. Revenue rose 1.2 percent annually to NT$171.66 billion in the same period, while operating income fell 2.2 percent to NT$38.15 billion, the company said in a statement. As of Sept. 30, the number of subscribers to the company’s fiber networks totaled 3.47 million, with the number of subscribers signing up for speeds of 100Mbps or faster reaching 1.14 million, it said.