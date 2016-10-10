Alibaba to co-produce films with Spielberg’s Amblin

Reuters, BEIJING

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd (阿里巴巴影業集團), the film studio unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), yesterday said they will co-

produce and finance films for global and Chinese audiences.

They will also collaborate on the marketing, distribution and merchandising of Amblin Partner films in China, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the terms of their partnership, Alibaba Pictures would also acquire a minority stake in Amblin Partners, which is chaired by Spielberg, the award-winning US movie director and producer.

No financial details were announced.

The partnership “marks an important milestone in our globalization strategy to reach Chinese and global audiences alike,” Alibaba Pictures chairman Shao Xiaofeng (邵曉鋒) said in a statement. “We will also leverage Alibaba Group’s ecosystem as a channel for Amblin Partners’ films to reach hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers.”

Amblin Partners creates film, television and digital content under the Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks Pictures and Participant Media brands.

Hong Kong-listed Alibaba Pictures has yet to release any films, although the company formerly known as ChinaVision Media Group Ltd (文化中國傳播集團) has several projects in production.

Alibaba Pictures began investing in Hollywood films last year with its stake in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation. It was an investor in this year’s blockbusters Star Trek Beyond and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Billionaire Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group paid about US$800 million for a controlling stake in ChinaVision Media in 2014. The company later became known as Alibaba Pictures.

The investment was part of a wave of acquisitions by big Chinese companies looking to expand their Hollywood footprint while bringing more Western films to China, set to soon surpass the US as the world’s biggest movie market.

Dalian Wanda Group Co (大連萬達集團), the conglomerate controlled by China’s richest man, Wang Jianlin (王健林), is partnering with Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group under which Wanda would market Sony Pictures’ films and co-finance some upcoming movie releases of Sony Corp’s film unit in China.

In January, Wanda paid US$3.5 billion for a controlling stake in US film studio Legendary Entertainment LLC.

The group has also since said it would start co-investing in global blockbusters next year.