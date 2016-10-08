Snapchat’s parent working on IPO for early next year

Reuters

Photo-sharing app Snapchat’s parent is working on an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at US$25 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Snap Inc, which operates the app that lets users send videos and messages that disappear in seconds, is looking to sell shares as early as late March, the Journal reported.

An IPO valued at US$25 billion would be significantly higher than Snapchat’s most recent valuation of US$17.81 billion, based on a US$1.81 billion financing round in May.

It would also represent the largest IPO by a technology company since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) went public in 2014.

Snapchat had been talking to investment bankers about an IPO towards the end of this year or early next year, technology Web site The Information reported last month.

“We aren’t commenting on rumors or speculation about any financing plans,” it said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

Reports on the company’s IPO come at a time when shares of companies such as Square Inc and Box Inc that went public over the last two years are trading below their private market valuation.

Snapchat’s valuation has risen in the past few years as it added advertising and sponsored contents to its messaging service.