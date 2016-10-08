Staff writer

INVESTMENT

Yahoo stock app users surge

An increase in the number of people using the Yahoo stock market app coincided with a rise in the turnover of reconsigned foreign securities, Yahoo Taiwan Holding Ltd (雅虎) said yesterday, citing data from the Taiwan Securities Association (券商公會). In the first eight months of this year, more than 1.11 million investors with reconsigned accounts placed orders for more than NT$1 trillion (US$31.8 billion) of foreign stocks, the company said, adding that US stocks accounted for NT$82.52 billion, or 69.9 percent, of the total. The number of active users of the stock market app rose 15-fold year-on-year as of the end of last month, it said.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang sales increase

Auto parts maker Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽) yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$1.9 billion for last month, up 8 percent from a year earlier, as demand in the global auto market remained robust. From January to last month, accumulated sales increased 8 percent to NT$17.6 billion from the same period last year, Tong Yang said. The company said in a statement that it expects sales to grow further this quarter, citing a peak season for after-sales car components and expanded capacity in China.

ELECTRONICS

Asustek’s annual sales fall

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday posted sales of NT$107.5 billion for last quarter, down 3.1 percent from the previous year, but up 14.4 percent from the previous quarter. The company said the results met its estimate of between NT$100 billion and NT$110 billion for the third quarter. Asustek attributed the quarterly increase to a better product mix last quarter and said business outlook for this quarter would depend on the sales of its ZenFone 3 series phones.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC posts record revenue

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted record-breaking revenue of NT$260.41 billion for last quarter, higher than the company’s estimate of between NT$254 billion and NT$257 billion. The figure represents an increase of 17.4 percent from the second quarter, which analysts attributed to orders for Apple Inc’s A10 processors and handset chips for non-Apple clients. In the first nine months of the year, the company posted cumulative revenue of NT$685.71 billion, up 7.15 percent year-on-year.

TEXTILEs

Eclat sales slump ends

Textile manufacturer Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) yesterday reported sales increased 12.67 percent year-on-year to NT$2.17 billion last month, ending four consecutive months of decline. Aggregate sales in the first nine months of this year fell 3.26 percent to NT$17.68 billion from the previous year, company data showed. The company expects the launch of new winter products to boost its sales in the coming months.

RESTAURANTS

Wowprime sales plummet

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) yesterday said that last month’s sales were the lowest this year due to seasonal factors and the impact of typhoons. Consolidated sales reached NT$1.18 billion last month, down 5.55 percent year-on-year and 22.8 percent month-on-month, the company said in a statement. Last month, domestic sales declined 9.76 percent year-on-year to NT$690 million, while Chinese sales increased 1.03 percent to NT$490 million, it said. In the first nine months, sales fell 4.45 percent year-on-year to NT$12.32 billion.