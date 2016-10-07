Agencies

GERMANY

Industrial orders strong

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy said factory orders rose strongly in August, largely from domestic demand and an increase from other countries using the euro currency. August industrial orders increased 1 percent over July according to figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar differences, the ministry said yesterday. A 2.6 percent increase in domestic demand and a 4.1 percent rise from the eurozone helped offset a 2.8 percent decline in orders from non-euro countries. ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the numbers should bring some relief for industry, where new orders have been stagnating since last winter.

CANADA

Homes sales set to decline

The Department of Finance projects home sales could fall as much as 8 percent in the first year after new housing regulations are implemented, before rebounding, based on an analysis using historical data. Minister of Finance Bill Morneau announced the new rules on Monday. They include a stress test for home buyers and increasing the eligibility requirements for mortgages to get insured, and they come into effect as early as Oct. 17. Department of Finance spokesman Jack Aubry said that it is difficult to predict the exact impact, but the overall long-term impact of the measures are likely to be positive.

COMPUTING

Misys to cash out investment

Misys, the UK financial-software maker owned by Vista Equity Partners, plans to sell about ￡500 million (US$636 million) of stock in an initial public offering as the buyout firm prepares to cash out part of its 2012 investment in the company. The shares are to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange early next month, the company said in a statement yesterday. Proceeds from the sale, along with money from new borrowings, are to be used to repay existing debt, Misys said. Vista acquired Misys in 2012 for ￡1.3 billion in a deal that took the company private.

AVIATION

EasyJet predict declines

British airline easyJet said its profit would fall by over 25 percent this year as security issues dampened demand and low fuel prices meant there was more competition in the European short-haul market. The airline’s higher exposure to security-hit destinations in Egypt, Turkey and the French cities of Paris and Nice has meant it has fared worse this year than its bigger low-cost rival Ryanair. For the year ended Sept. 30, easyJet said that its profit would fall for the first time since 2009, coming in at between ￡490 million and ￡495 million (US$624 million to $630 million), compared with the ￡686 million it made last year.

AGRICULTURE

Monsanto corn seed sales up

Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Bayer AG, reported better-than-expected results for its most recent quarter as sales of its corn and soybean seeds rose. Monsanto on Wednesday said that sales of soybean seeds jumped 54 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter from the same period a year ago and corn seeds rose 34 percent. The company reported a loss of US$191 million, or US$0.44 per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of US$495 million, or US$1.06 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were US$0.07 per share, exceeding Wall Street expectations.