Asia’s largest robot dairy drives Japan milk revival

Bloomberg

Jin Kawaguchiya gave up a career in finance to help revive Japan’s ailing dairy industry — one robot at a time.

In a country that relies increasingly on imported foods like cheese and butter, Japan’s milk output tumbled over two decades, touching a 30-year low in 2014. Costs rose faster than prices as the economy stagnated, eroding profit, and aging farmers quit the business, because they could not find enough young people willing to take on the hard labor of tending to cows every day.

However, technology is altering that dynamic. On the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan’s top dairy-producing region, Kawaguchiya transformed the 20-cow farm he inherited from his father-in-law 16 years ago into Asia’s largest automated milking factory.

Robots extract the white fluid from 360 cows three times a day and make sure the animals are fed and healthy. The machines even gather up poop and deposit it in a furnace that generates electricity.

“Without robots, I would have to hire as many as 15 part-time workers to take care of cows,” Kawaguchiya, 44, said during an interview at the dairy in Kakuyama. “I can save ￥15 million [US$146,526] a year thanks to them.”

Kawaguchiya had no experience in farming before taking over the farm from his father-in-law, whose three daughters were not interested in running a dairy that required them to manually attach milking tubes to the teats of each cows.

Kawaguchiya said he quit a job as a manager in Tokyo for Shoko Fund & Co, a business lender, because he saw an opportunity to make a better living in agriculture, provided he could change the economics.

To add scale, he merged the farm with four nearby dairies to create Kalm Kakuyama, a stock company that now has 610 animals, including 380 cows purchased last year. About 250 are calves or pregnant females who are not producing milk for the dairy.

Automation has transformed the business.

After investing ￥1.5 billion to install the robots and a 150 kilowatt-hour generator about 14 months ago, Kawaguchiya said his raw milk production is to quadruple this year from last year to 4,500 tonnes, and reach 5,600 tonnes next year, almost 10 times the output of the average dairy farm in Japan.

He is now the largest producer in western Hokkaido. With less time spent on manual labor, he can analyze data on milk output, quality and animal health to be more efficient.

Kawaguchiya is not alone. The island has more than 100 milking robots, according to Shinichi Otsuka, the head of the agricultural technology department at the Hokkaido Prefecture government.

With bigger and more efficient dairies emerging in Hokkaido, raw milk output is recovering.

In the first half of this year, production in Japan rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 3.78 million tonnes, heading for a second annual gain since touching 7.33 million tonnes in 2014, the lowest since 1984, according to the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

While the number of dairies continues to drop, the ones that remain are getting bigger and productivity per cow is increasing, the data showed.

“So-called ‘mega farms’ are emerging in Hokkaido, increasing their presence in the Japanese dairy industry,” said Koichiro Omoto, head of the information planning department of Japan Finance Corp, a government-affiliated lender that increased loans to dairies by 17 percent in the year through March.