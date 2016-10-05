Transport Ministry opens 52 projects to investment

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications at a convention yesterday presented 52 projects that are open to investment from the private sector, with the business opportunities worth nearly NT$100 billion (US$3.19 billion).

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that the ministry has drawn investments from the private sector for 87 projects it proposed in the past six years, generating business opportunities worth NT$160 billion.

IN CHARGE

“We are in charge of the nation’s transportation systems and their facilities, from railway stations and freeway rest areas to airport terminals,” Wang said.

“People are more likely to gather in the facilities because they need to access the transport systems,” he said.

Wang said that there are seven flagship projects that were highlights of the convention, including the development of properties near the high-speed rail stations in Taichung and Hsinchu, two property development projects near Taiwan Railways Administration’s stations in Taichung and Kaohsiung and four development proposals by Taiwan International Ports Corp.

ESTIMATED FUNDS

The estimated investment from the private sector for these flagship projects would be close to NT$3 billion, the ministry said.

Statistics from the National Property Administration showed that private investment in the projects accounted for approximately 40 percent of the government contracts, topping NT$457.7 billion.

The convention drew contractors from across the nation as well as overseas, including construction firms, department store chains and railway engineering firms.