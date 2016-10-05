Stock market rises on support from foreign investors

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s stock market moved higher yesterday, buoyed by support from foreign institutional investors for large-cap stocks.

The market opened slightly lower at 9,228.66 and drifted to the day’s low of 9,224.45 before surging and closing up 53.57 points, or 0.58 percent, at the day’s high of 9,287.77. Turnover was NT$60.635 billion (US$1.934 billion).

Apart from textile and construction shares, which slipped slightly, most other stock categories were higher.

The benchmark electronics sub-index was up 0.59 percent, led by smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光), which gained 1.82 percent to close at NT$3,910.

The most heavily weighted stock on the market, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), rose 0.54 percent to close at NT187, while IC design company MediaTek (聯發科) ended up 0.83 percent at NT$243.

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科) closed 1.39 percent higher at NT$40 on rising DRAM prices.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting (元大投顧) analyst Shawn Hsueh (薛舜日) said money has returned to emerging markets since the US Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at a policymaking meeting last month, and Taiwan has been one of the favorite targets because of its relatively high dividend yields.

Hsueh said that foreign institutional investors traditionally send money home in August and September, but this year there have been net inflows for four consecutive months since June.

The next key event to pay attention to was when listed companies unveil their third-quarter results from Nov. 15, he said.

Although foreign institutional investors still have a favorable view of Taiwan’s stock market, investors should be wary of possible foreign-exchange losses by local exporters because of the New Taiwan dollar’s 2.9 percent appreciation against the US dollar in the third quarter, which could affect share prices, he said.