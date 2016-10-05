New car sales surge 46.3 percent

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

New car sales last month soared 46.3 percent to 33,461 units on a monthly basis, as auto vendors launched promotional campaigns to boost sales after Ghost Month.

Taiwanese often avoid buying vehicles, houses and other big-ticket items during Ghost Month, which started on Aug. 3 and ended on Aug. 30 this year.

After the period, car dealers launched large-scale promotions to stimulate buying, helping increase sales for last month significantly.

New vehicle sales last month increased 32.6 percent from a year earlier, data compiled by local motor vehicle branches showed.

From January through last month, total car sales reached 323,650 units, up 3.6 percent from the same period last year.

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which maintained its spot as the nation’s top seller last month, reported sales of 9,454 units, up 45.9 percent from the previous month.

The dealer of Toyota and Lexus vehicles held a 28.3 percent market share last month, data showed.

China Motor Corp (CMC, 中華汽車), which sells Mitsubishi sedans and its own-brand CMC commercial models, reported a monthly sales increase of 67.8 percent to 3,936 units last month.

China Motor held the second-largest market share last month, with 11.8 percent.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產), which sells Nissan and Infiniti vehicles, saw sales rise 48 percent monthly to 3,599 units, for a 10.8 percent market share.

Mercedes-Benz Taiwan, the nation’s largest luxury car distributor saw its sales increase 26.7 percent to 2,161 last month, data showed.

Local car dealers said they were generally optimistic that new vehicle sales would grow further by the end of this year, backed by the upcoming launches of new models.

In the fourth quarter, Hotai is to introduce its new model Sienta, which is the best-selling recreational vehicle in Japan, local media reported.

China Motor is also planning to launch new models in the near future, including the Mitsubishi Outlander.