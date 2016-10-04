Apple screen talks nudge Sharp’s shares up

Bloomberg

Shares of Sharp Corp rose following news that Apple Inc is in negotiations to secure organic LED displays from the Japanese manufacturer for the iPhone maker’s next-generation of devices.

The Osaka-based company’s stock yesterday rose about 3 percent in early Tokyo trade.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the companies were negotiating as Apple seeks to boost the number of suppliers for OLED screens, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares of Universal Display Corp, a US maker of OLED screens, fell as much as 8.4 percent on Friday before closing higher.

Sharp’s capital investment in OLED is part of ￥200 billion (US$1.9 billion) that the manufacturer had already committed to OLED technology, part of a strategic plan it adopted with new owner Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團). Next-generation screens based on OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, technology promise more vivid images and less battery drain. Any OLED supply agreement would depend on the Osaka-based company’s output capacity, said the person, who asked not to be identified because talks are not public.

Earlier on Friday, Sharp announced it would invest ￥57.4 billion for the development of OLED production facilities, with the goal of starting output by June 2018. The funds are to be used for equipment in Sharp’s factories in Mie and Osaka, and to deliver sample products to customers, the company said in a statement.

The investment would be for smartphone displays, a representative of Sharp said without identifying specific customers.

“Apple has unofficially or as a nod encouraged Sharp to go into it,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, Singapore-based head of Japanese equity sales at BGC Partners Inc, in a telephone interview. “Apple’s general strategy is to increase the competition on the supply side and dilute the risk exposure to one company.”

Sharp spokesman Toyodo Uemura declined to comment on specific customers. An Apple spokesperson in Japan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This investment is in response to what Apple is doing,” Tokyo-based Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda said. “Production isn’t likely to begin until the second half of 2018, so the impact to profit won’t be until after that.”

Sharp’s stock has climbed about 10 percent this year, compared with the broader market’s roughly 13 percent decline. Apple accounts for about 27 percent of Sharp’s revenue, according to Bloomberg’s supply chain analysis.

Earlier this year, the Japanese company agreed to accept a rescue package from Foxconn, ending a takeover battle that spanned four years.