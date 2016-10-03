Taiwanese airlines cancel flights to Okinawa today

Staff writer with CNA

Taiwan’s two major international airlines yesterday said that they would cancel or delay flights to Okinawa today, when Typhoon Chaba is expected to affect the Japanese island chain.

EVA Air (長榮航空) said it would cancel all Okinawa-bound flights today and China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) said it would delay four flights to the destination until tomorrow.

The typhoon is expected to hit Okinawa today and could bring rain to northern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

EVA Air made the announcement after it last week sparked controversy with its decision to continue operating flights to destinations where typhoons were in full force. The airline was criticized for allowing flights to land and depart from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday last week when Taiwan was hit by Typhoon Megi. Other airlines canceled flights.

Some of the airline’s flights were diverted, but others landed despite the weather conditions.

The winds were so strong that in some cases the airport refused to extend the jet bridge after Eva Air aircraft landed, keeping passengers on the tarmac for more than an hour, local media said.

Passengers are advised to contact the airlines for the latest flight information.