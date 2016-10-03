Refiners to raise gasoline prices

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 中油) yesterday said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter today as global crude oil prices rose after OPEC members agreed to modestly cut crude output.

CPC’s price hikes ended three weekly price cuts by the company.

Crude oil prices rebounded after OPEC members agreed in a meeting on Thursday last week to reduce daily output to between 32.5 million and 33 million barrels, the first output cut agreement since 2008, CPC said in a statement posted on its Web site. OPEC produces 33.24 million barrels a day.

Global crude oil prices climbed 0.93 percent, or US$0.41, to US$44.42 per barrel last week, compared with US$44.01 a week earlier, according to CPC’s pricing statement.

Fuel prices are expected to increase by 0.72 percent after factoring in appreciation of NT$0.01 against the US dollar last week, which helped lower oil import costs, CPC said.

The nation’s sole private-run oil refiner, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), on Saturday said it would also increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter.