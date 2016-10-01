Fed orders China bank to improve internal controls

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US Federal Reserve on Thursday said that it had ordered Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (中國農業銀行), one of China’s largest banks, to improve its internal controls against money laundering.

The move came after a former staffer sued the bank last year, saying she had been mistreated and forced her from her job after she had informed the Fed that the bank was possibly in violation of money laundering rules.

Natasha Taft, the bank’s former chief compliance officer in New York, settled her complaint with the bank in federal court in Manhattan earlier this month without any public finding of guilt.

Taft had also alleged gender discrimination. She left the bank last year.

However, the Fed followed that up on Thursday with an agreement that the bank is to overhaul its internal controls to ensure that transactions follow regulations.

According to the agreement, the bank and the Fed entered the agreement “solely for the purpose of settling this matter without a formal proceeding being filed and without the necessity for protracted or extended hearings or testimony.”

The agreement gave the bank 60 days to complete a review and tell the Fed how it would improve oversight and monitoring of transactions to prevent money laundering.