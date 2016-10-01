LinkedIn sale raises EU anti-trust concerns

NY Times News Service

Microsoft Corp this year outmuscled Salesforce.com Inc to buy LinkedIn Corp, the professional social network, for US$26.2 billion.

Now, Salesforce.com, an Internet software company that also showed interest in acquiring Twitter Inc, has raised concerns with Europe’s anti-trust authorities about the potential takeover, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The anti-trust questions have focused on whether Microsoft’s proposed deal would hinder access by people and companies to the vast collection of data held by LinkedIn.

Salesforce.com has also suggested that the deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage over rivals by combining its own software services with the information held by the social network, two of the people said.

The comments came in response to a questionnaire sent by the European Commission, a step that allows interested third-party companies, including competitors, to comment on prospective takeovers.

Salesforce.com’s concerns do not necessarily mean that European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager will open an investigation into Microsoft’s purchase of LinkedIn, although she on Thursday raised her own questions about how digital data should be treated in future competition cases.

“A company might even buy up a rival just to get hold of its data,” Vestager told an audience in Brussels, although she did not mention Microsoft’s deal for LinkedIn. “We are therefore exploring whether we need to start looking at mergers with valuable data involved.”

Microsoft spokeswoman Jennifer Crider said the company had already received anti-trust clearance in the US and Canada and was working with other global authorities on similar approval. The company has yet to submit its LinkedIn deal to European competition authorities, but it is likely to do so by early next month, at the latest.

“We expect to close before the end of this calendar year,” Microsoft said in a statement on Thursday.

Salesforce.com spokeswoman Chi Hea Cho said the company had been contacted by the European Commission as part of its review of the proposed deal.

The company also made similar efforts in the US to highlight the potential competition problems with the deal, but it failed to win over US authorities, another person with knowledge of the matter said.

“Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of LinkedIn threatens the future of innovation and competition,” Salesforce.com chief legal officer Burke Norton said in a statement. “Microsoft will be able to deny competitors access to that data, and in doing so obtain an unfair competitive advantage.”

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff also urged Vestager and the US Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize Microsoft’s plans for LinkedIn.

Microsoft chief legal officer and president Brad Smith was dismissive of the complaints from Benioff’s company.

“We’re committed to continue working to bring price competition to a CRM [customer relationship management] market in which Salesforce is the dominant participant charging customers higher prices today,” said Smith, referring the software category in which Salesforce.com is the leader.

While Salesforce.com’s criticism of the acquisition could appear to be just sour grapes after it lost out on buying LinkedIn, its questions about how Microsoft’s control of data would potentially hinder rivals are gaining traction with some European officials.