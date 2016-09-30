Staff writer, with agencies

SEMICONDUCTORS

Production set to grow

The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 7.2 percent annually to US$75 billion this year, Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA, 台灣半導體產業協會) said yesterday. In comparison, the output of the global semiconductor industry is estimated to contract by 2.4 percent to US$327 billion from last year, the Hsinchu-based association said. Local chip designers, foundry service providers, as well as chip packagers and testers are predicted to see output increase by between 2.6 percent and 13.3 percent this year from last year, according to TSIA director-general Nicky Lu (盧超群).

INTERNET

Pchome shares rise 4.86%

Online shopping portal PChome Online Inc’s (網路家庭) shares jumped 4.86 percent to NT$370 yesterday after company chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志) announced a day earlier that the company would launch its new third-party payment and online financing services in the fourth quarter of this year. PChome Online, which gained regulators’ approval in March to operate third-party payment services, expects the online financing platform will extend loans to small and micro-scaled companies, Jan said at a forum in Taipei on Wednesday.

AVIATION

Air Canada flights to resume

Air Canada on Wednesday said that it is planning to resume non-stop flights to Taipei to tap into an increase in Taiwanese tourist numbers. The airline said that if the direct flight plan obtains regulatory approval, it would provide seven flights between Taipei and Vancouver per week, starting from June next year. Air Canada is expected to announce its ticket sales program soon after securing government approval. The airline said that it would assign the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to the new route. Air Canada started a Taipei-Vancouver route in 1999, but suspended it in 2003.