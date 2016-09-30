Flooring maker to expand into medical applications

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Vinyl flooring manufacturer M.J. International Co Ltd yesterday said it would expand business in China by launching new products for medical applications.

Revenue from China made up only 2.6 percent of the company’s total revenues, general manager Eric Chiang (姜子華) said at a pre-inital public offering conference, indicating that there is ample room for further growth.

Developments in plastic flooring products used for medical and healthcare facilities will set a higher entry level for rivals, while enjoying a higher gross margin compared with traditional flooring, Chiang said.

“The company hopes to raise both market shares and gross profits by launching high-end products,” Chiang said, without elaborating on detailed targets.

The company is to debut its shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in November.

Corporated in the Cayman Islands, the company provides luxury vinyl floor tiles to customers in more than 30 countries, with a nearly 9 percent global market share.

Last year, the company posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.37 billion (US$107.5 million), down 16 percent from a year earlier.

In the first half of this year, revenues from Europe made up 60.4 percent of the floor maker’s total revenues, while sales from Taiwan and the US accounted for 4.2 percent and 24 percent and respectively.

To increase its presence in China, the 34-year-old company plans to form strategic alliances with Chinese companies, including carpet and wood flooring firms, Chiang said.

The company sells its products in China in cooperation with local distributors, he added.

Chiang said the company’s strategy of promoting self-owned brand MeiJer in China has increased its brand recognition there.

“We are optimistic about the future sales outlook in China, supported by the successful brand strategy and sufficient capacity,” he said.

The company operates three plants in China’s Guangdong Province, with a monthly production capacity of 2.48 million square meters of flooring.

The global vinyl flooring market is expected to grow by a double-digit percentage this year, Chiang said.