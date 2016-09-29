Agencies

CHINA

Restructuring plan approved

Regulators have pushed through the debt restructuring plan of a state-owned steel trader as the government gets set for a new round of debt cleanups, a subsidiary said. Sinosteel Engineering and Technology Co Ltd (中鋼設備) on Tuesday received a notice from its controlling holder, Sinosteel Corp (中國中鋼), that its parent’s plan had been approved with guidance from government agencies, according to a statement from the unit to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Beijing-based Sinosteel Corp will accelerate supply-side reforms and take the restructuring as an opportunity to become an international company, the statement said.

BANKING

Tax puts jobs at risk

The Swedish Bankers’ Association says a planned tax targeting the finance industry would put some 16,000 jobs at risk. The ruling coalition in Sweden, where assets in the four largest banks are four times the size of the economy, has proposed a new payroll tax that the association says might be set at 15 percent of financial industry salaries. Citing “signals” from a government-ordered review on the levy that has yet to be published, the group said such a move would jeopardize almost one-fifth of Sweden’s 85,000 finance jobs.

GERMANY

Consumers’ moods brighten

Consumers’ moods brightened slightly this month, a monthly survey showed yesterday, but researchers spotlighted fears of trouble in the wake of Brexit and a summer of violence. The headline consumer sentiment index from market research firm GfK crept up to 10.2 points this month. However, the pollsters said that “just the announcement that Britain would leave the EU has caused increased uncertainty” and forecast a slight fall in consumer confidence next month.

CHINA

Rebalancing ‘reverses’

Economic rebalancing to consumer-led growth is reversing, according to the China Beige Book, which said third-quarter growth engines are exclusively in the “old economy.” Manufacturing, property and commodities strengthened while retail, services and transportation — crucial parts of the “new economy” — all saw weaker results, the private survey by CBB International shows. Employment held up while profits and cash flow deteriorated, the New York-based research group said.

FOOD AND DRINK

Chicken nuggets recalled

Tyson Foods Inc on Tuesday said it is voluntarily recalling more than 59.87 tonnes of chicken nuggets after receiving reports that “hard, white plastic” was found in some nuggets. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said that the 2.27kg bags of fully cooked panko chicken nuggets were sold at Costco stores nationwide. A small number of 9kg cases of chicken patties, sold under the Spare Time brand, were sold to a single wholesaler in Pennsylvania.

E-COMMERCE

Walmart to invest in Flipkart

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to invest as much as US$1 billion into India’s Flipkart Online Services Pvt, as the two companies battle Amazon.com Inc in e-commerce, according to a person familiar with the matter. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, would take a minority stake in Flipkart, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Final terms of the deal have not been worked out and negotiations are still under way, the person said.