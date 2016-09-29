S Korean court considers sale of Hanjin Shipping

Bloomberg

A South Korean court overseeing Hanjin Shipping Co’s receivership is considering a sale process for the entire container line, a month after the debt-laden company’s filing roiled supply chains worldwide.

The Seoul Central District Court has called for a meeting of officials who are evaluating the container line, said Choi Ung-young, a judge and a spokesman for the court, in an interview yesterday.

The court thinks it is important to start the process sooner rather than later, but the sale plan will depend on market conditions, he said.

The proposed sale of the entire company comes after an analyst said A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S’s container line could be interested in buying Hanjin Shipping and smaller rival Hyundai Merchant Marine Co, which is under restructuring.

The Seoul court had established a committee to evaluate Hanjin Shipping and the outcome is due in November, while the container company needs to submit its proposal for revival by Dec. 23.

The court would prefer to have companies in the shipping industry take over Hanjin Shipping, rather than investment funds, to obtain the expertise necessary to help the troubled container line survive, Choi said.

Hyundai Merchant, South Korea’s second-largest sea container-shipping company, was said to be looking at buying some assets of Hanjin, people with direct knowledge of the matter said last week.

Korea Development Bank — Hyundai Merchant’s largest shareholder and the biggest lender to Hanjin — and the Seoul court have been pushing to find a solution to the troubles at Hanjin.