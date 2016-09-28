Agencies

LABOR

Government sues Palantir

The US Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit accusing a fast-growing Silicon Valley software company of systematically discriminating against Asian job applicants. Palantir Technologies was cofounded by prominent tech financier Peter Thiel, with backing from an investment arm of the CIA, and was recently valued at US$20 billion. The privately held company makes powerful data-analytics software used by US military, intelligence and law enforcement agencies, along with banks, insurance firms and other non-government clients. The unusual lawsuit claims Palantir “routinely eliminated” Asian job candidates during the resume-screening and telephone-interview stages of the firm’s hiring process. The claims are based on a statistical analysis conducted by federal officials responsible for making sure government contractors comply with anti-discrimination rules.

ENERGY

Westar sale approved

Stockholders on Monday approved the US$12.2 billion sale of Topeka-based electric firm Westar Energy to Missouri-based Great Plains Energy, the two firms announced on Monday. Westar is Kansas’ largest electric company, and after the acquisition, Great Plains would serve more than 1.5 million customers in the two states. The two companies said that combining operations would result in US$200 million in annual savings after three years, keeping rates in check. Great Plains said 81 percent of its shareholders participated in the vote, with 95 percent approving the sale. Westar said 63 percent of its shareholders voted, with 96 percent approving it.

BANKING

Bank of America to cut jobs

Bank of America is to lay off 20 senior investment bankers in Asia due to slowing activity in the region, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. Goldman Sachs is also cutting staff in the Asian region due to a slump in deal-making, according to published reports on Monday. Bank of America employees affected by the layoffs work in Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, a person familiar with the move said. The plans are still being finalized, including the exact number of workers affected. Bank of America also cut about 150 investment bankers in the region in March. Goldman plans to lay off more than 25 percent of 300 investment bankers in the region, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Goldman staff will be cut in Hong Kong and Singapore, but workers in Japan will be spared, the report said. Officials with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs declined comment.

TECHNOLOGY

Walt Disney eyeing Twitter

Walt Disney Co is working with a financial adviser to evaluate a possible bid for Twitter Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. After receiving interest in discussing a deal, Twitter has started a process to evaluate a potential sale. Salesforce.com Inc is also considering a bid and is working with Bank of America on the process, according to other people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Representatives for Twitter and Disney did not respond to requests for comment. Speculation that Twitter will be sold has been gathering steam in recent months, including last week’s news of Salesforce’s interest, given the social-media company’s slumping stock and difficulties in attracting new users and advertising revenue. Disney, the owner of ABC and ESPN, could obtain a new online outlet for entertainment, sports and news. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is on the board of Disney.