Turkish deputy PM criticizes Moody’s rating downgrade

Reuters, ANKARA

Turkey’s main government spokesman yesterday lashed out at ratings agency Moody’s after it downgraded Ankara’s sovereign debt rating to “junk,” saying the decision was political and Turkey opposed “treasonous” attempts to undermined its economy.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told a news conference that Turkey’s economic policy remained on track.

Turkey has seen little outflow of funds following Moody’s decision and sees the possibility of such outflows as remote, he said.

Kurtulmus, who was speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, said good management of the Turkish economy following the abortive coup of July 15 had offset risks.

In its decision late on Friday, Moody’s cited worries about the rule of law and risks from a slowing economy.