Staff writer, with agencies

TELECOMS

Xiaomi phone goes on sale

Local telecoms Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) and Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星) are to begin selling Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) new entry-level Red Rice series of smartphones on Saturday. Before hitting the bricks-and-mortar stores of the phone companies, the new Red Rice Note 4 will be available from Xiaomi’s Web site at mi.com from today. The Chinese firm said it has sold 110 million Red Rice phones worldwide. The new Red Rice Note 4 runs on MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) flagship deca-core chip, the Helio X20. The phone supports 4G technology and carries a price tag of NT$5,999.

ELECTRONICS

Delta joins CharIN

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, yesterday said it has become a core member of the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) in the company’s latest effort to expand its presence in the electronic vehicles industry. CharIN is an open coalition of world-class companies in the electronic vehicles industry which aims to support and promote the Combined Charging System as the global standard for charging vehicles. Delta’s power system business group vice president and general manager Victor Cheng (鄭安) said Delta is to cooperate with other CharIN members to deliver energy-efficient, highly capable and user-friendly charging solutions.

FINANCE

Manulife sees higher TAIEX

Manulife Asset Management Taiwan Co (宏利投信) yesterday forecast that the TAIEX would reach 9,550 before the end of this year, driven by high dividend yields and low foreign-exchange exposures. As Europe, Japan and other developed economies implement negative interest rate policies, local shares are becoming more attractive, Manulife Taiwan head of equities Stevie Chou (周奇賢) said. In addition, momentum would be boosted by peak-season shipments from the technology and traditional industry sectors, Chou said. In terms of valuation, local shares are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.6, which is in line with the range of 1.5 to 1.7 recorded during the past six years, Chou said.

AVIATION

AIDC to update ISS module

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業), the nation’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer, yesterday announced a new collaborative project with National Cheng Kung University to upgrade a particle physics experiment mounted on the International Space Station (ISS). A new version of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer module is expected to complete NASA inspections and be installed on the space station by 2019, AIDC said. The current module was developed by AIDC between 2006 and 2009, and has been deployed in low-Earth orbit since May 2011.

BANKING

Yuanta rebrands subsidiary

Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控) yesterday announced that it had rebranded its banking subsidiary in the Philippines as Yuanta Savings Bank Philippines, Inc. The company is hoping to provide improved localized financial services under the new brand, it said. In addition to Philippine and South Korean clients, Yuanta is also targeting top listed companies and Taiwanese-run enterprises in the Southeast Asia region, it added.