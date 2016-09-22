Fitbit makes debut in Taiwan, targets better brand image

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Wearable device supplier Fitbit Inc yesterday made its debut in Taiwan, introducing five products.

“Taiwan is a relatively mature market for wearable devices,” Fitbit North Asia-Pacific public relations manager Diana Yiu (姚曉恩) said.

“We want to make sure we know more about the market before entering it,” Yiu told the Taipei Times.

The US company shipped 5.7 million wearable devices globally in the second quarter, with a market share of 25.4 percent, according to International Data Corp (IDC) statistics.

China’s Xiaomi Corp (小米) was second, selling 3.1 million units worldwide last quarter with a 14 percent market share, IDC data showed.

Yesterday’s product launch was Fitbit’s latest expansion in Asia, after entering the Chinese market in 2014 and Hong Kong last year.

The company declined to specify its sales target or market share for Taiwan.

“With many international and local peers tapping into the Taiwanese market in the past few years, Fitbit plans to build its brand image and presence in the market, instead of setting a sales goal here for the time being,” Yiu said.

Candy Gao (高雲). Fitbit’s manager for Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines, said that the company plans to collaborate with local e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as fitness chains to promote its fitness watches and smart wristbands in Taiwan.