TECHNOLOGY

Advantech in patent probe

Advantech Co Ltd (研華) has authorized its lawyers to cooperate with a patent investigation by the US International Trade Commission, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported yesterday. Advantech’s response came after the Ministry of Economic Affairs said the US commission on Wednesday last week initiated an investigation into Advantech and two other Taiwanese companies over allegations of patent infringement relating to software solutions for industrial automation.

HANDSETS

Meitu launches M6 phone

Meitu Inc (美圖) yesterday launched its M6 flagship smartphone in Taiwan. Meitu, which is also known for its mobile application for taking selfies, said it is optimistic about the M6’s sales outlook, as there are more than 27 million downloads of its app in the market. The smartphone is assembled by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd (富智康) and uses a processor supplied by MediaTek Inc (聯發科), Meitu said.

HANDSETS

HTC unveils new phones

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday unveiled two new smartphones — the HTC Desire 10 Pro and HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle — as part of the company’s latest attempt to improve its smartphone business. The HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle, priced at NT$7,990, started selling in Taiwan yesterday, while the higher-end HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available from November, the company said. Chang Chia-lin (張嘉臨), president of the company’s smartphone and connected devices business, told investors last month that the company hoped its smartphone business would break even this quarter, on the back of the extended momentum of its flagship HTC 10 and the new smartphone launches.

SOLAR CELLS

AUO selling solar venture

AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 有達光電), the nation’s No. 2 LCD panel maker, yesterday said it plans to sell its stake in a solar cell joint venture to SunPower Technology Ltd for US$170 million. After selling 1.13 billion common shares of AUO SunPower Sdn Bhd, AUO will book a loss of US$7 million this quarter. The company said it has also signed a solar model supply contract with SunPower Systems Sarl. The panelmaker still makes monosilicon solar modules and offers solar products mainly through its subsidiaries.

SOLAR WAFERS

SAS to set up joint venture

Solar wafer maker Sino-America Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶) yesterday said it plans to spend up to NT$450 million (US$14.35 million) to set up a joint venture with a financial services provider to operate solar power plants. SAS is to hold a 30 percent stake in the venture, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That means the joint venture will have paid-in capital of about NT$1.5 billion. SAS did not disclose the name of its partner. SAS’ move came after local rival Neo Solar Power Corp (新日光能源) last month said that it would invest NT$1.5 billion in a joint venture with Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) to build new solar power plants in Taiwan.

FOOD

Namchow posts profit

Cooking oil manufacturer Namchow Chemical Industrial Co (南僑化學工業) yesterday reported an unaudited net profit of NT$104 million for last month. Cumulative net profit in the first eight months rose 15 percent year-on-year to NT$841 million, supported by stable demand, it said in a stock exchange filing.