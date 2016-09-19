Israel eyes skilled foreigners to solve personnel shortage

Bloomberg

Israel can admit highly skilled foreign workers to address a labor shortage in the tech industry without diluting its Jewish majority, Israeli Ministry of Finance Director-General Shai Babad said.

The government is looking to ease restrictions on some foreign professionals as it prepares to slash corporate taxes for large tech companies that register intellectual property in Israel, Babad said on Friday in an interview at Bloomberg headquarters in New York.

The tax reform, which is to be included in the 2017-2018 budget, signals new priorities for Israel as it competes with countries such as Ireland that have lured multinationals with deep tax cuts.

DEMOGRAPHICS

The ministry is also retooling restrictions on highly skilled foreign workers so it will have the flexibility to negotiate with companies that want to invest in Israel and cannot find enough skilled workers in the local market, Babad said.

“We’re not talking about changing a policy where you’re going to have 100,000, or 200,000 foreign workers coming into Israel, but if we’ll have several or more thousand highly qualified engineers that will be really productive, we don’t see how that’s going to affect the demographics,” he said.

‘TAILOR-MADE’

Israel’s vibrant tech scene, which earned it the “start-up nation” nickname, has stagnated in recent years, in part because of a shortage of skilled labor.

The idea of bringing in foreign workers has made little headway in a country where any sign of diluting a Jewish majority is politically explosive.

The government is to work with individual companies to develop “tailor-made” deals to bring in foreign talent, Babad said, adding that allowances could be made for both foreign and Israeli companies.