Brexit latest factor in Britain losing its appeal with Poles

Bloomberg

Britain is losing its appeal for Poles seeking work abroad.

While Britain is still home to more Polish expatriates than any other European country, Germany has become more of a lure, with about 41,000 moving there last year. That was the fourth consecutive year that Europe’s biggest economy has been more attractive to them than the UK.

In some ways, Germany’s desirability should be obvious: It shares a border with Poland, and the capitals Warsaw and Berlin are linked by intercity trains. That is much easier than an airplane or bus ride to the UK, especially for temporary employees who shuttle there and back frequently.

However, Britain has the advantage of language — Poles are much more likely to learn English at school than German — and wages that are generally about 30 percent higher.

The so-called snowball effect also pushes family and friends to follow the path of the pioneers who have succeeded abroad.

Now the 720,000 Poles living and working in the UK face a new challenge: Britain’s decision to leave the EU, which Poland joined just 12 years ago. Moreover, the vote has spurred incidents of aggression that sour its appeal.