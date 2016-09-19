CPC announces price reductions amid oversupply

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would cut gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter to an almost one-month low after an oversupply warning from the International Energy Agency drove down global crude oil prices.

The agency expects the crude oil glut to extend into next year on slowing demand, dashing hopes that the surplus might ease, CPC said in a statement posted on its Web site.

Crude oil supply is expected to rise, as Iran is bumping crude exports to pre-sanction levels and Libya and Nigeria are to resume crude production, the statement said.

FALLING CRUDE PRICES

Global crude oil prices declined 2.91 percent, or US$1.32, to US$43.97 per barrel last week, compared with US$45.29 in the prior week, according to CPC’s pricing information.

Domestic fuel prices should fall 1.56 percent after factoring in the New Taiwan dollar’s depreciation of NT$0.313 against the US dollar last week, which increased oil import costs, CPC said.

The nation’s sole private oil refiner, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), on Saturday said that it would lower gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter, citing similar reasons.