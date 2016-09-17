De Beers says millennials a key growth demographic

AFP, HONG KONG

Slower growth in China and economic turbulence in global markets has dented the diamond industry, but millennials are offering light at the end of tunnel, De Beers said.

In the latest edition of its Diamond Insight Report, which looks at the state of the sector worldwide, the firm predicted volatility would be the “new normal” over the next 10 years.

The value of global diamond jewelry sales to consumers took a hit last year, falling 2 percent to US$79 billion, from US$81 billion in 2014, the report said.

It attributed the drop to “unfavorable currency movements and economic slowdown in China and other emerging markets.”

There were also added industry costs due to a larger proportion of diamonds coming from deeper mines.

However, De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said he was still optimistic for the medium to long term, although there was “no question 2015 was a more difficult year.”

Although consumption had slowed in China — the world’s second-largest diamond market behind the US — Cleaver said buyers’ interest was still there.

“We actually think demand in China has stood up reasonably well — better than flat in 2015,” he said.

A corruption crackdown by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has also put pressure on the luxury market in China, and Cleaver said buyers were warier of conspicuous consumption.

However, the overall impact on the diamond sector had been “minimal,” he said.

“The crackdown is not aimed at diamonds and certainly not aimed at gifts between men and women in particular,” he said.

However, while the China diamond market remains key, Cleaver said it was unlikely to ever reach past heights of more-than 10 percent growth.

“Coming off the base it is now, I think it’s unlikely you’ll see growth of that scale again,” he said.

The report identified millennials — categorized as those born between 1981 and 2000 — as a driver for future growth as they are likely to reach their “most affluent life stage” in about 10 years.

Researchers found that the generation still valued diamonds highly among their most desired gifts, but were likely to buy them later in life than previous generations.

Last year, millennials spent US$26 billion on diamond jewelry in the four biggest markets — the US, China, India and Japan.

Cleaver said he was “pleasantly surprised” at the result, but added that retailers would have to adapt to more interactive strategies in order to maintain the age group’s interest.

“Retailers will have to think about what millennials like, need and desire,” he said. “We know they’re less interested in traditional things — they’re interested in experiences.”

Diamonds came in behind overseas holidays, weekend getaways and personal electronics as most desired gifts, the report said.