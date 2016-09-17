US regulators make Note 7 recall official

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

US safety regulators on Thursday announced a formal recall of Samsung Electronics Co’s Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after a spate of fires led to injuries and property damage along with a global marketing headache for the South Korean tech giant.

“Because this product presents such a serious fire hazard, I am urging all consumers ... to take advantage of this recall right away,” US Consumer Product Safety Commission chairman Elliot Kaye said.

Samsung had already initiated a voluntary recall, but the company has been criticized for not offering clear information about the problem or how it would be resolved.

While speaking with reporters, Kaye appeared to blast Samsung for not coordinating with the commission.

“As a general matter it’s not a recipe for a successful recall for a company to go out on its own,” he said, adding that anyone who believes a unilateral effort would be sufficient “needs to have more than their phone checked.”

Samsung has said the problem involves about 2.5 million smartphones worldwide.

Authorities say that includes about 1 million in the US.

While the company was previously offering to replace the phones, it will now offer consumers the choice of a replacement or a full refund.

The company has received 92 reports of the batteries overheating in the US, including 26 reports of burns and 55 of property damage, according to the US commission.

It said property damage included fires in cars and a garage.

A top Samsung executive in the US apologized to customers and pledged to expedite the recall.

“We did not meet the standard of excellence that you expect and deserve,” Samsung Electronics America president Tim Baxter said in a video released by the company.