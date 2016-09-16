Building boom spurs NZ growth

AFP, WELLINGTON

New Zealand economy’s maintained strong growth in the April-to-June quarter as record-low interest rates fueled a construction boom, official data released yesterday showed.

Statistics New Zealand reported that GDP expanded 0.9 percent in the second quarter, just below market expectations of 1.1 percent.

The data meant annual growth for the year to June 30 was 3.6 percent, a rate New Zealand Minister of Finance Bill English said was the third highest in the developed world.

“Despite the tough period the dairy industry has been through, we are in the unusual position of enjoying solid growth, rising employment and real wages at the same time as very low inflation,” English said.

The economy’s standout performer was the construction sector, up 5 percent in the quarter after a 5.1 percent rise in the previous three-month period.

The statistics agency reported strength across the board, with growth in 11 of the 16 industries it uses to measure GDP.

Annual inflation was 0.4 percent in the second quarter and has remained below the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) 1 to 3 percent target for seven quarters.

Despite this, the central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 2 percent last month and markets are predicting more easing in a bid to spur further growth.

Capital Economics Australasia chief Paul Dales said the latest figures took the pressure off the central bank for an immediate cut at its meeting on Thursday next week.

“We still believe that low inflation will prompt the RBNZ to cut interest rates to 1.75 percent in November and perhaps 1.5 percent next year,” Dales said.