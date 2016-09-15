Agencies

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer boosts takeover bid

German pharmaceutical and chemical group Bayer AG is preparing to increase its takeover offer for US seeds and pesticides giant Monsanto Co for a fourth time, a report said on Tuesday. Bayer will offer an increased US$129 per share for Monsanto, compared with the US$127.5 it proposed last week, German regional newspaper Rheinische Post said in a report on its Web site. On Sept. 5, Monsanto confirmed it had received the US$127.5 offer and was engaged in “constructive negotiations” with Bayer, but was also considering proposals from other parties.

LUXURY GOODS

Hermes reports profit rise

Hermes yesterday said its net profit shot up 13 percent in the first half of the year, defying stagnating sales in much of the luxury sector. The French company said sales rose 6 percent to 2.44 billion euros (US$2.74 billion), driven by a 16 percent gain in sales of its leather handbags, including its signature Birkin bag named for the British singer. However, sales of its silk square scarves fell by 7 percent. The company said its operating profit margin rose to a record 33.9 percent of sales, mainly due to a number of profitable currency hedges. Recurring operating profit rose by 11 percent, compared with the first half of last year, to 827 million euros.

SHIPPING

More Hanjin sales reported

Two more ships operated by financially troubled South Korean shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd have been put up for sale, two ship brokers with knowledge of the matter said yesterday. The ships are worth between US$18 million and US$22 million, said the ship brokers, who asked not to be identified on the grounds that the deal is confidential. The news came as three bulk carriers, used for carrying commodities such as iron ore, coal and grain, have been sold to Singapore and Greek buyers for a total of almost US$39 million.

HOUSING

Hawaii prices ranked top

A new report shows Hawaii has the US’ highest average home prices as the cost of housing in the state has soared over the past year. The Coldwell Banker Home Listing Report ranked states based on their average price for a home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Hawaii took the top spot with average home prices at nearly US$905,000. That is about US$325,000 more than homes in the second-priciest state, Massachusetts. The figures represent an increase from the real-estate company’s analysis last year, which found that the average price of a four-bedroom home in Hawaii was about US$655,000, Hawaii News Now reported.

AUSTRALIA

Finance law push revived

The government is reviving long-stalled plans to extend regulations against money laundering and financing terrorists to capture lawyers, accountants, real-estate agents and jewelers, Minister of Justice Michael Keenan said. The law reforms have been repeatedly shelved since mid-2007 after opposition from some of the affected sectors — most notably the legal profession. The government is preparing to release proposals to the public for consultation. “The first step in this process will be the release of industry consultation papers by the Attorney General’s Department, which is expected to happen before the end of the year,” Keenan said.