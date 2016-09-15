Buffett fortune hit amid Wells Fargo accounts scandal

Bloomberg

Warren Buffett on Tuesday had US$1.4 billion wiped from his fortune after Wells Fargo & Co shares fell 3.3 percent as the fallout continued from revelations that bank employees had opened more than 2 million accounts without clients’ approval.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the lender’s biggest shareholder, fell 2 percent, causing the 86-year-old’s fortune to drop more than anyone else’s on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The US investor is the world’s fourth-richest person with a net worth of US$65.8 billion.

Tuesday’s decline came amid a global equity sell-off that has wiped out US$93 billion from the world’s 400 biggest fortunes since Friday last week.

The billionaires shed US$37.3 billion on Tuesday as stocks and bonds both slumped, and oil sank after the International Energy Agency’s prediction that a glut will extend into next year.

The world’s second-richest person, Inditex SA founder Amancio Ortega, leads the 400 richest people with a decline of US$3.3 billion since the sell-off began, according to the index.

Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates, the world’s richest person with US$87.3 billion, has lost US$2.4 billion. Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s third-richest person with US$66.2 billion, has shed US$1.9 billion. Buffett, whose fortune is mostly in Berkshire shares, has lost US$1.6 billion in the sell-off.

Wells Fargo was overtaken by JPMorgan Chase & Co as the world’s most valuable bank on Tuesday. It has fallen 5.9 percent since Thursday last week, when the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced fines stemming from the fake accounts. The drop since Thursday compares with a 2.5 percent fall for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo chief executive officer John Stumpf said his compensation is not tied to the sales goals that US financial regulators blame for causing bank employees to create more than 2 million bogus customer accounts.

“There is not anything tied to product sales goals in my compensation or for any of the named officers,” he said on Tuesday in an interview on CNBC.

Stumpf, 62, is also the San Francisco-based bank’s chairman.

Stumpf’s compensation last year was US$19.3 million, the same as a year earlier.

Wells Fargo was fined US$185 million last week after federal regulators accused bank employees of creating deposit and credit-card accounts without clients’ approval.

The bank said it fired 5,300 workers over the matter and would eliminate sales goals for retail bankers, effective Jan. 1 next year.