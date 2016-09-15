Retailers report strong preorders for new iPhone 7

Staff writer, with CNA

A licensed retailer of Apple Inc products in Taiwan yesterday said that preorders for the iPhone 7 have been very strong since the release of the smartphone on Thursday last week.

Studio A Inc (晶實科技), which has 33 outlets in Taiwan, said that it has received five times as many preorders than it obtained for the iPhone 6S a year ago when that model was released.

However, Studio A did not disclose the exact number of preorders for the iPhone 7, but said that it has stopped taking orders until sales officially begin tomorrow.

The most popular colors for the iPhone 7 have been jet black and black, which were not available for the iPhone 6S, Studio A said.

Another authorized reseller, Data Express Infotech Co (德誼數位科技), said 35 percent of its preorders for the iPhone 7 were for rose gold, 27 percent for jet black, 17 percent for black, 15 percent for gold and 6 percent for silver.

Data Express, which has 50 outlets in Taiwan, also did not provide any specific preorder numbers, but said that 58 percent of buyers preferred the larger iPhone 7 Plus model equipped with a 5.5-inch screen, while 42 percent favored the smaller 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

In terms of storage preference, 74 percent of preorders were for 128 gigabyte (GB) models, 18 percent for 32GB models and 8 percent for 256GB models, Data Express said.

US mobile service providers have been reporting strong orders as well, with T-Mobile US Inc saying it had received record preorders for the new iPhones in the four days since Friday last week, while rival Sprint Corp said preorders in the three days were 375 percent higher than in the same period last year.