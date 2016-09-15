Japan plans to privatize Kyushu Railway: sources

Bloomberg

Japan’s government plans to privatize Kyushu Railway Co through a share sale that might fetch about ￥500 billion (US$4.87 billion) in what would be the nation’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency, which holds all the shares of the company, also known as JR Kyushu, plans to sell its entire stake, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

JR Kyushu expects to today receive approval for the sale, and the shares are to trade on both the Tokyo and Fukuoka stock exchanges, the people said.

The listing is planned for Oct. 25, one of them said.

JR Kyushu, which operates trains on Japan’s third-largest island, is benefiting from record overseas visitors to Japan, spurring travel, and demand for its hotels and restaurants.

Based in Fukuoka, about 890km southwest of Tokyo, JR Kyushu is to become the fourth government-owned railway company created from the breakup of Japan Railways in 1987 to be privatized.

The government is privatizing companies as it seeks to spur individuals to put more of the country’s pool of household savings in the stock market. It last year sold shares in Japan Post Holdings Co, Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co in its biggest state asset sale since 1987.

The JR Kyushu IPO would likely be the world’s second-largest this year and the biggest in the rail industry since 1993, when East Japan Railway Co raised US$7.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The railway stock was split 500-1 last month, according to an official government document. After the split, the agency now holds 160 million shares of JR Kyushu.

The sale is set to top Line Corp, which raised about US$1.3 billion in July, to become Japan’s largest IPO this year.

JR Kyushu predicts net income of ￥38.2 billion in the year ending on March 31 next year, with sales forecast to increase 0.2 percent to ￥379 billion.

The train operator had a net loss of ￥433 billion last fiscal year, as it booked a one-time ￥479 billion cost for depreciation of railway assets.

The company, which also operates bullet trains, said it got about half of its sales from railways in the last fiscal year.

About one-quarter of revenue came from its construction business, while the rest came from its train station, real estate, retail and restaurant businesses and other operations, the firm said.

JR Kyushu has more than 9,000 employees and more than 30 group companies.