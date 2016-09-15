Fulgent Sun upbeat over outlook, despite sales fall

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Outdoor footwear supplier Fulgent Sun Group (鈺齊國際) yesterday gave an optimistic outlook for the rest of this year — despite a 14.8 percent annual decline in sales last month — as the company is to ship new products in the fourth quarter.

“We have spontaneous shipment plans based on customers’ needs and most of the company’s orders [for the second half] are scheduled to ship in the fourth quarter,” a Fulgent official said by telephone.

The firm’s revenue plunged to NT$711 million (US$22.44 million) last month, with accumulated sales in the first eight months falling 3.08 percent year-on-year to NT$6.28 million, company data showed.

Fulgent attributed the sales decline to the late delivery of goods to global customers.

The official, who declined to be named, said that the company has already begun mass production of its new functional footwear for global brands, including Under Armour, Keen and Toms.

Fulgent is adopting a multi-brand strategy in a bid to diversify its operation risks. The company’s manufacturing process starts only after an order is received, making its production lines more flexible than local peers.

“We have more than 40 customers worldwide this year,” the official said, adding that most of them are in Europe.

Fulgent said that the rising demand for its shoes featuring special fabric such as Gore-Tex is the key reason the company acquired new orders from global brands.

In the first half of this year, revenue from Gore-Tex footwear accounted for 43 percent of the company’s total sales, compared with last year’s 36.6 percent, Fulgent said.

Despite the fluctuations in monthly sales, Fulgent said that it expects the multi-brand strategy to stimulate its sales in the long term.

The company said it is planning to increase capacity at plants in Vietnam and Cambodia this year.

Fulgent shares dropped 9.95 percent to NT$57 yesterday, while the benchmark TAIEX fell 0.43 percent, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.