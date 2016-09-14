Staff writer, with agencies

INSURANCE

Esure planning demerger

Britain’s Esure Group PLC said it is to list its price comparison Web site, Gocompare.com, separately on the London Stock Exchange, following a strategic review of its business. Esure, which provides insurance products to drivers, home owners, pet owners and tourists in Britain, said it expects the demerger to occur in the fourth quarter of this year. Costs related to the demerger are expected to be about ￡19 million (US$25 million), Esure said. Gocompare.com posted a profit of ￡23.3 million, it said.

AVIATION

Boeing lifts China forecast

Boeing Co lifted its forecast for aircraft demand in China in the next two decades, saying a rising middle class would spur leisure and business travel. The plane maker projects demand in China for 6,810 aircraft valued at US$1.025 trillion, making the nation the first trillion-dollar aviation market in its forecast, Boeing said in a statement distributed in Beijing yesterday. The aircraft maker last year predicted China would need 6,330 new planes worth US$950 billion in the next two decades. Boeing forecast that China would need 5,110 new single-aisle airplanes through 2035, or 75 percent of total new deliveries. The wide-body fleet would triple in size, requiring 1,560 new airplanes, it said. Boeing also forecast that 39,620 new airplanes valued at US$5.9 trillion would be delivered worldwide in the next 20 years.

PAYMENTS

Visa launches Kenya app

Visa Inc, the world’s largest payments network, has introduced a smartphone application to enable cashless transactions in Kenya, where the majority of wireless payments are being done through the nation’s biggest telecommunications company, Safaricom Ltd. The mVisa app would initially facilitate transactions for people with accounts in four banks, including KCB Group Ltd and Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd, Visa emerging markets senior vice president Uttam Nayak said. The company hopes to convert an estimated 84 million of Africa’s smartphone users who still pay by cash. Users of mVisa can make payments by scanning a unique merchant quick response code using their smartphones. About 1,500 merchants have up signed up, it said. Visa is in talks to roll out apps in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda within two months, and in Nigeria by the end of the year, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung shares rebound

Shares in South Korean giant Samsung Electronics rallied yesterday, recovering almost half the losses from a two-day collapse linked to its troubled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, as traders welcomed news it had sold its printer unit for US$1.05 billion to US firm HP. The shares plunged more than 10 percent on Friday last week and Monday after it urged global consumers to stop using its flagship phone owing to a spate of exploding batteries. However, soon after the end of trade in Seoul on Monday, Samsung and HP announced the sale of the printer business. Samsung shares closed up 4.23 percent at 1.527 million won yesterday.

INSURANCE

Veolia wins British contract

Veolia Environnement SA, Europe’s biggest water company, has won a ￡1 billion contract to provide waste-to-energy services for more than 30 years to Hertfordshire in Britain The project is to generate as much as 33.5 megawatts of electricity from 350,000 tonnes of waste that cannot be reused, recycled or composted each year, the company said in a statement.