China’s industrial output, retail sales beat forecasts

AFP, BEIJING

China’s industrial output and retail sales growth accelerated last month, government statistics showed yesterday, with both of them exceeding expectations in encouraging signs for the world’s second-largest economy.

Industrial production rose 6.3 percent year-on-year, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said, faster than July’s 6 percent and above the median forecast of 6.2 percent in a Bloomberg News poll of economists.

Retail sales, a key measure of consumer spending, rose 10.6 percent last month, the bureau said, also ahead of expectations and the July figure.

Beijing is looking to retool the economy from a reliance on investment spending and exports to one driven more by consumer demand, but the transition has proven bumpy and GDP growth has been slowing.

China is a key driver of the world economy, but it grew at its slowest rate in a quarter of a century last year and has decelerated further since.

“In August... some indicators picked up, efforts of cutting overcapacity, reducing inventory, deleveraging, lowering costs and strengthening weak links achieved notable results,” bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun (盛來運) said. “The national economy has achieved moderate, but steady and sound development, [but] we must be aware that the domestic and external economic conditions are still complicated, and severe, with many instabilities and uncertainties.”

Fixed asset investment, a gauge of infrastructure spending, was up 8.1 percent in the first eight months of the year, matching the figure for the January-to-July period.

Retail sales beat expectations of 10.2 percent in a Bloomberg News poll of economists, while fixed asset investment was ahead of a 7.9 percent forecast.

However, analysts were cautious about the figures and investors gave them a mixed response, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipping 0.18 percent yesterday morning.

“Today’s data fits with our long-running view that the delayed impact of earlier policy easing means that a stronger second half to this year is likely,” Capital Economics China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a note.

He said that further monetary easing was “unlikely in the near-term,” so that “this uptick in economic activity is likely to fizzle out going into next year.”

Beijing has listed reducing overcapacity and excess inventory and cutting down borrowing as top priorities, with the nation’s ailing steel industry — accused by US and European rivals of dumping on world markets — a key target.

Authorities have set a goal to cut 45 million tonnes of annual steel capacity this year, with the People’s Daily last month saying that about 21 million tonnes had been eliminated by July.

However, actual production of crude steel was up 3 percent year-on-year last month, bureau statistics showed, accelerating from 2.6 percent the previous month.

“We expect investment to remain under pressure in the rest of the year because of slower real-estate construction and spare capacity in key sectors, but with industrial profits recovering recently and investment itself also, in August, the downward pressure should diminish,” Oxford Economics head of Asia economics Louis Kuijs wrote in a note.

Maintaining growth is a key priority for Beijing, which is keen to avoid the risk of unemployment-driven social unrest and claims rising living standards as part of its right to rule.