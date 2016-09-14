Staff writer, with agencies

BANKING

FSC fines seven banks

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday imposed heavy fines of between NT$4 million and NT$6 million (US$126,159 and US$189,239) to seven domestic banks for lax oversight of overseas services. The banks had helped establish overseas banking unit (OBU) accounts without performing adequate “know your customer” checks, which has led to massive losses for clients who invested in high-risk derivatives, the commission said. The banks also actively advised clients on risky investments and helped them prepare financial statements to meet OBU account requirements to pad their earnings, the commission said. The seven banks have also been barred from selling high-risk derivatives products until internal controls have been improved, it said. The commission is also to investigate bonuses paid on OBU business expansions. The regulator also fined First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) NT$10 million for security vulnerabilities that exposed the company to an automated teller machine heist in July.

ECONOMY

SMEs grow to all-time high

The number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Taiwan reached an all-time high of 1.38 million last year, accounting for 97.69 percent of total firms, a 2.29 percent increase from 2014, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ latest white paper on SMEs released yesterday. A total of 98,320 new SMEs were established last year, up by 4.43 percent from 2014, mainly wholesale and retail businesses such as online clothing and electronics vendors, the white paper said. Economics officials attributed the increase to the government’s efforts in recent years to promote innovative start-ups and the integration of traditional brick-and-mortar and virtual business models that makes starting a business easier. However, SME sales last year totaled NT$11.80 trillion, down from NT$11.84 trillion in 2014, it showed.

STOCK MARKETS

TAIEX falls on profit-taking

Shares in Taiwan yesterday ended slightly lower as investors pocketed gains from earlier in the day, pushing the weighted index into negative territory by the end of the session amid lingering concerns over more foreign fund outflows, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector closed mixed, but Largan Precision Co (大立光), a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple Inc, staged a strong technical rebound from a slump a day earlier on the back of bargain hunting, which lent support to the broader market, the dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 6.23 points, or 0.07 percent, at 8,940.83, after moving between 8,885.55 and 9,014.75, on turnover of NT$77.82 billion.

ELECTRICITY

Taipower to maintain rates

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) is to maintain electricity rates unchanged at NT$2.5488 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) between next month and April next year, a reflection of the minimal change in power generation costs the company forecast for the next six months, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. The ministry said Taipower previously planned to reduce average electricity rates by 0.09 percent, or NT$0.0024 per kWh, due to a slight decline in forecast power generation costs. However, as the price cut would be insignificant, an electricity rate review committee decided to keep rates unchanged, the ministry said. The policy is to take effect on Oct. 1, it said.