Banks might face 10 percent capital requirement hike

Banks might face an increase of about 10 percent in their capital requirements as a result of the overhaul of risk assessment rules under way at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, Societe Generale SA chief financial officer Philippe Heim said.

The G20 and the Basel Committee’s oversight body “want to concretely deliver reform improving the comparability of risk-weighted assets, but with no significant capital increase,” Heim said on Monday at a conference in New York. “The whole debate is all about what does it mean: no significant capital increase. We begin to hear that it should be an inflation of around plus 10 percent.”

The Basel Committee’s oversight body, led by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, met on Sunday and reiterated its instruction to the regulator to “focus on not significantly increasing overall capital requirements” as it wraps up work on the framework known as Basel III.

That promise, first made in January, left open the possibility that individual nations or banks could face a marked increase.

The Basel Committee is racing to finish work on a post-crisis capital framework by the end of the year.

After the meeting of the oversight body, known as the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision, the committee is to convene a two-day meeting today.

Banks warned that proposed changes in how they assess credit, market and operational risks would send capital requirements spiraling.

Credit Agricole SA chief executive Philippe Brassac last week said that the Basel Committee should freeze plans to overhaul capital rules for five years to avoid a “drastic” reduction in lending by European banks.

“What we understand is that all market participants will have full clarity on this, we hope, touch wood, beginning of January,” Heim said. “The past months have been pretty intensive in terms of exchange with all the stakeholders.”