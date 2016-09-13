Acer Inc founder proposes concept for ‘smart’ cities

Staff writer, with CNA

Acer Inc (宏碁) founder Stan Shih (施振榮) yesterday proposed that Taiwan should promote the development of “smart” cities through a public-private-people cooperation mechanism.

Addressing a seminar on the development of smart cities hosted by the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (ITRI) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center, Shih, in his capacity as an ITRI laureate, called for the pooling of resources from the government and the private sector to develop the concept.

Due to its advanced information and communications technology sector, as well as software and service architecture, Taiwan is on an advantageous footing compared with many other nations to develop smart cities, Shih said.

He also said that Taiwan should position itself as a “Silicon Island” and evolve into what he described as a “Silnnovation Island” if it intends to revive the prosperity it enjoyed as a “Technology Island.”

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest contract manufacturing firms, which grants it the title of a “Silicon Island,” Shih said.

Describing silicon as not only at the core of innovation, but also a vehicle for innovation, Shih said that based on its advantage in this area, Taiwan should seek to become a hub of global innovation.

The government should work to find a solution for younger generations by providing an environment featuring talent and industrial clusters and constant innovation in business models, Shih said.

As a “Silicon Island,” Taiwan can position itself as the “Silicon Valley of Asia” by taking advantage of the world’s largest Chinese-speaking market and Taiwan’s superior capability in innovation, he added.