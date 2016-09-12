Britain facing a free-trade headache after Brexit vote

AFP, LONDON

Britain’s desire to become a free-trade leader following its vote to leave the EU is seen as wishful thinking by experts, who say London’s hands are tied until a formal exit from the bloc.

“Currently, legally speaking, the UK is part of the EU and therefore is not able to conclude free-trade agreements,” said Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of trade policy think tank the European Centre for International Political Economy.

“For me, it is more an experience problem, because the UK has actually not negotiated” on such matters since 1973 when the country joined the EU, Lee-Makiyama added.

MAJOR MARKET

International trade to and from the country each year totals hundreds of billions of pounds, about half of which is with the EU. Brussels and Berlin have lost no time in reminding Britain that while it remains within the EU, trade negotiations on behalf of all member states are the sole responsibility of the European Commission.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has meanwhile come up against hurdles outside the EU, with US President Barack Obama insisting that Washington’s priority remains striking a free-trade deal with Brussels, however unlikely, before tackling any separate agreement with London.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday insisted at a joint ministerial meeting that “Australia is keen to do a free-trade deal” and the two countries would be able to “at least to sketch out a very productive deal,” while Britain negotiates its exit from the EU.

NEGOTIATIONS MUST WAIT

Johnson’s Australian counterpart, Julie Bishop, said that Brexit opened “many opportunities to develop an even closer relationship,” but the Australian trade minster warned earlier this week that formal negotiations on a deal must wait until Brexit is concluded, which could take years.

“We are now in a time where lawyers do not matter,” Lee-Makiyama said. “It is about high politics.”

Tim Oliver of the London School of Economics said that “there are no friends or special relationships in international trade.”

“Some countries will know the UK is keen to do deals and vulnerable because it has little experience at negotiating them,” Oliver said.

The Conservative government has yet to set out its vision for Brexit following the June 23 referendum, beyond saying it would not start formal exit negotiations with Brussels until next year.

SHORTAGE OF STAFF

“The focus for the first deal is that with the EU,” Oliver said. “All others are secondary for the time being.”

Britain is meanwhile widely seen as having an insufficient number of specialist staff to successfully carry out such negotiations.

“We will have to learn quickly,” Oliver said.

The boss of popular British pub chain JD Wetherspoon last week called on the government to scrap trade talks, as he mocked critics who had forecast economic disaster in the event of Brexit.

“Common sense ... suggests that the worst approach for the UK is to insist on the necessity of a ‘deal,’” Tim Martin, founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, said on Friday.

“We don’t need one and the fact that EU countries sell us twice as much as we sell them creates a hugely powerful negotiating position.”