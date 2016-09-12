Stranded Hanjin ship unloads cargo

AP, LONG BEACH, California

A Hanjin Shipping Co container ship that was stranded off the California coast for more than a week began unloading on Saturday after a judge protected the global shipping giant from having its assets seized in the US as it struggles to avoid bankruptcy.

The 348m long Hanjin Greece began unloading tonnes of imported clothing, electronics, furniture and plastic goods, Port of Long Beach spokesman Lee Peterson said.

“This is good news for cargo owners and American consumers, just in time for the holiday shopping season,” the port’s chief commercial officer Noel Hacegaba said in a statement.

The Greece was one of four vessels that were blocked from entering or leaving the port after Hanjin filed for bankruptcy protection on Aug. 31 in South Korea and the US on Sept. 2.

Creditors had refused to extend it any financial aid.

Dozens of ships around the world were stranded because Hanjin could not cover fuel bills or guarantee that dockworkers, crane operators, tugboat captains and others would be paid for their services. The vessels reportedly contain about US$14 billion worth of merchandise.

Several ships were seized on behalf of creditors, including the Hanjin Montevideo, which was unable to leave Southern California after unloading.

Two suppliers claim that Hanjin owes them about US$775,000 for fuel in the ship’s tanks.

On Friday, US Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood in New Jersey granted Hanjin protection from any more seizures in US territory.

Lawyers for Hanjin told the judge that a South Korean bankruptcy court had approved releasing US$10 million to cover the costs of unloading the four ships that were off the US coast, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

While the unloading of the Hanjin Greece was under way, truck drivers had not yet been called in to transport the goods from the port for distribution to retailers, many of which are awaiting products for the busy holiday shopping season.

“At this moment, the drivers are still idle,” Teamsters Local 952 secretary-treasurer Patrick Kelly said on Saturday.

Once its unloaded, the Hanjin Greece will be reloaded with empty containers or with containers filled with goods for export, said Barbara Maynard, a spokeswoman for Justice for Port Drivers, a union organizing effort by the Teamsters’ Port Division.

Union officials have voiced concern about the welfare of crew members on Hanjin ships stuck at sea. Initial checks with Hanjin Greece workers found they were in good condition, Maynard said. “The crew on that ship at least is doing okay,” she said.

Additional reporting by Reuters