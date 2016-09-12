Staff writer

PETROLEUM

CPC, Formosa leave prices

CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) have decided to leave the prices of their gasoline and diesel products unchanged this week from last week, separate statements issued by the nation’s two oil refiners indicated.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai revenue rises

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Saturday reported revenue of NT$312.69 billion (US$9.91 billion) for last month, a rise of 6.75 percent year-on-year and 6.72 percent month-on-month. The company attributed the increase to higher shipments of its computing, consumer electronics and communication products. The company’s revenue will continue improving this month, following Apple Inc’s launch of the iPhone 7, analysts said.

TELECOMS

Mobile firms’ profits edge up

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) on Friday separately reported slight profit increases for last month on contribution from their 4G services. Taiwan Mobile’s net profit rose 3.7 percent to NT$1.4 billion from July, while Far EasTone posted net profit of NT$1.077 billion for last month, up 0.2 percent month-on-month.

FAMILY CARE

Cayman eyes postpartum

Children’s clothing manufacturer Cayman Tung Ling Co (東凌) on Friday said that it plans to operate two luxury postpartum care centers in Shanghai and Kunshan next year, in a bid to increase revenue sources. The company under the PIYO PIYO brand reported sales of NT$79 million last month, a decline of 16 percent year-on-year. In the first eight months, its total sales decreased 19 percent annually to NT$687 million.