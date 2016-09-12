G-Shank optimistic for second half on orders from France

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Metal stamping components provider G-Shank Enterprise Co Ltd (鉅祥) last week gave a positive sales outlook for the second half of this year, citing anticipated contributions from its French clients.

Sales contribution from French customers is expected to account for 10 percent of the company’s total revenue, G-Shank chairman Lin Yu-huang (林於晃) said at an investors’ conference in Taipei on Friday, with orders including components for appliances and automotive cooling systems.

Japan remains the most important market for the company, accounting for about 80 percent of its total sales, G-Shank said.

Taoyuan-based G-Shank provides a wide range of molds and components, including switch buttons, stepping motor parts, memory card components and high-precision terminals. The company has 15 factories in Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Mexico.

HIGHEST MONTHLY SALES

G-Shank reported sales of NT$463 million (US$14.67 million) for last month, up 7.9 percent monthly and 8.8 percent annually, the highest monthly sales in the company’s history.

In the first eight months of this year, aggregate sales rose 1.8 percent annually to NT$3.19 billion.

Consumer electronics components and molds revenue accounted for 35 percent of the company’s total sales, computer-related items 15 percent, automotive electronic parts 14 percent, and communication and others accounting for 36 percent.

G-Shank said it is adjusting it production lines in a bid to diversify its product portfolio and increase the sales contribution from non-consumer electronics parts, without giving a target for this year.