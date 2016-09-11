Business Quick Take

Agencies

INDIA

BSE seeks public listing

The country’s oldest stock exchange on Friday applied to become a publicly listed company, reports and a source said. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), also Asia’s oldest bourse, filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country’s market regulator, the Press Trust of India reported. The BSE hopes to raise up to 13 billion rupees (US$195 million) through the flotation, which could happen later this year, the Press Trust of India said, citing unnamed sources. The exchange’s shares will be listed on its chief rival, India’s National Stock Exchange, a BSE official said.

GERMANY

Exports fall on weak demand

The nation’s exports fell sharply in July as demand weakened from outside the euro area, official data showed on Friday, adding to a gloomy picture of slowing growth for the EU’s economic powerhouse. Compared with June, exports dropped by 2.6 percent to 97.1 billion euros (US$109.4 billion) in seasonally adjusted terms, the federal statistics office Destatis said, marking the biggest monthly fall since August last year. Imports — a measure of domestic demand — were also down 0.7 percent to 77.7 billion euros in July. Taken together that means that the country’s trade surplus shrank to 19.4 billion euros from 21.7 billion euros in June, the statisticians said.

FRANCE

Nation not after Apple tax

Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Friday denied suggestions that his country is seeking to have some of the 13 billion euros that the EU ordered Apple Inc to give back to the Irish state diverted to its own coffers. “The decision is completely legitimate,” Sapin told reporters after a meeting of European finance ministers in Bratislava. “The French policy on tax is that of applying French law and for companies to pay in line with what the reality of the profits made in the country are.” Ireland and Apple have said they plan to appeal the decision in court.

SHIPBUILDERS

STX submits revival plan

South Korea’s STX Offshore and Shipbuilding Co submitted a proposal to a court on how to revive its business, a spokesman said yesterday, as the troubled firm seeks court-led debt restructuring. STX — once the country’s No. 4 shipbuilder — filed for the restructuring in May after struggling for years with mounting losses caused by mismanagement and a slump in global demand. The court is to decide later this year whether to put the firm under a debt restructuring and recovery program, or declare it bankrupt.

INTERNET

Golden parachute for Mayer

Yahoo Inc chief executive Marissa Mayer stands to collect a US$44 million severance package if she leaves after Verizon Communications Inc completes its purchase of the once-mighty Internet company. Mayer has not announced plans to leave, but industry observers say she is unlikely to stay after the US$4.8 billion sale closes early next year. The 41-year-old executive stands to collect US$3 million in cash and about US$41 million worth of stock options and awards under a “golden parachute” agreement described in a regulatory filing on Friday.